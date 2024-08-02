2024 Arizona Football Odds to Win Big 12 Conference Championship & National Title Published 12:59 am Friday, August 2, 2024

In terms of claiming the Big 12 title in 2024, the Arizona Wildcats rank eighth in the conference, with +1400 odds. Additionally they have +12500 odds to bring home the national championship. In the piece below, we break down the futures odds and other important data.

Arizona Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +12500 (Bet $10 to win $1,250.00)

+12500 (Bet $10 to win $1,250.00) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00)

+1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 7.5 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 on the over with -120 odds)

Arizona 2024 Schedule

Arizona will have the 20th-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ combined win total from last season (61). The Wildcats have five games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2023, including zero teams that tallied nine or more wins and one with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result New Mexico August 31 1 – Northern Arizona September 7 2 – @ Kansas State September 13 3 – @ Utah September 28 5 – Texas Tech October 5 6 – @ BYU October 12 7 – Colorado October 19 8 – West Virginia October 26 9 – @ UCF November 2 10 – Houston November 15 12 – @ TCU November 23 13 – Arizona State November 30 14 –

