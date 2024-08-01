Odds to Win 2024 SEC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights

Published 6:47 am Thursday, August 1, 2024

By Data Skrive

Odds to Win 2024 SEC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights

Looking to wager on the winner of the SEC in 2024? Georgia (+190) and Texas (+300) are among the favorites to bring home the title. For the rest of the top teams and their odds, keep scrolling.

Odds to Win the SEC

Team Odds to Win SEC
Georgia +190
Texas +300
Ole Miss +650
Alabama +750
LSU +900
Tennessee +1200
Texas A&M +1200
Missouri +2000
Oklahoma +4000
Auburn +5000
Kentucky +12500
South Carolina +15000
Florida +15000
Arkansas +20000
Mississippi State +50000
Vanderbilt +100000

SEC Upcoming Games

  • Temple Owls at Oklahoma Sooners 7:00 PM ET, Friday, August 30 on ESPN
  • Clemson Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ABC
  • Virginia Tech Hokies at Vanderbilt Commodores 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN
  • Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Florida Gators 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ABC
  • Colorado State Rams at Texas Longhorns 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN
  • Old Dominion Monarchs at South Carolina Gamecocks 4:15 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on SEC Network
  • Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Alabama Crimson Tide 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN
  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Texas A&M Aggies 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ABC
  • Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats 7:45 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on SEC Network
  • LSU Tigers at USC Trojans 7:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 1 on ABC

