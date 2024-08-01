Odds to Win 2024 MAC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights

Odds to Win 2024 MAC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights

If you’re looking for odds on the winner of the MAC, you’ve come to the right place. Miami (OH) and Toledo, at +225 and +325, respectively, are listed as the two favorites, while the rest of the top contenders can be located below.

Odds to Win the MAC

Team Odds to Win MAC
Miami (OH) +225
Toledo +325
Western Michigan +550
Bowling Green +600
Northern Illinois +650
Ohio +1300
Central Michigan +1400
Buffalo +3500
Eastern Michigan +3500
Ball State +4000
Akron +6000
Kent State +15000

MAC Upcoming Games

  • Lafayette Leopards at Buffalo Bulls 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+
  • Fordham Rams at Bowling Green Falcons 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+
  • Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Central Michigan Chippewas 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+
  • Duquesne Dukes at Toledo Rockets 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+
  • Western Michigan Broncos at Wisconsin Badgers 9:00 PM ET, Friday, August 30 on Fox Sports 1
  • Kent State Golden Flashes at Pittsburgh Panthers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPNU
  • Eastern Michigan Eagles at UMass Minutemen 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+
  • Akron Zips at Ohio State Buckeyes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on CBS
  • Western Illinois Leathernecks at Northern Illinois Huskies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+
  • Ohio Bobcats at Syracuse Orange 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ACC Network
  • Miami (OH) RedHawks at Northwestern Wildcats 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on BTN

