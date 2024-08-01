Odds to Win 2024 Big Ten Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights Published 6:47 am Thursday, August 1, 2024

Hoping to find odds on the winner of the Big Ten? Then you’ve come to the right place. Ohio State (+150) and Oregon (+200) are the top two contenders, and we analyze the rest of the top teams later on in this piece.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on your choice to win the Big Ten.

Odds to Win the Big Ten

Team Odds to Win Big Ten Ohio State +150 Oregon +200 Penn State +525 Michigan +700 USC +2200 Iowa +4000 Washington +5000 Nebraska +5000 Wisconsin +8000 Rutgers +10000 Maryland +12500 Michigan State +12500 Northwestern +15000 Illinois +15000 Minnesota +20000 UCLA +20000 Purdue +20000 Indiana +30000

Bet on the Ohio State Buckeyes or your favorite team to win the Big Ten on BetMGM.

Big Ten Upcoming Games

Watch NCAA football all season long on Fubo.

Howard Bison at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on BTN

6:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on BTN North Carolina Tar Heels at Minnesota Golden Gophers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on FOX

8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on FOX Eastern Illinois Panthers at Illinois Fighting Illini 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on BTN

9:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on BTN Florida Atlantic Owls at Michigan State Spartans 7:00 PM ET, Friday, August 30 on BTN

7:00 PM ET, Friday, August 30 on BTN Western Michigan Broncos at Wisconsin Badgers 9:00 PM ET, Friday, August 30 on Fox Sports 1

9:00 PM ET, Friday, August 30 on Fox Sports 1 Indiana State Sycamores at Purdue Boilermakers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on BTN

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on BTN UConn Huskies at Maryland Terrapins 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on Fox Sports 1

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on Fox Sports 1 Penn State Nittany Lions at West Virginia Mountaineers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on FOX

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on FOX UTEP Miners at Nebraska Cornhuskers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on FOX

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on FOX Akron Zips at Ohio State Buckeyes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on CBS

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on CBS Florida International Panthers at Indiana Hoosiers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on BTN

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on BTN Miami (OH) RedHawks at Northwestern Wildcats 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on BTN

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on BTN Fresno State Bulldogs at Michigan Wolverines 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on NBC

7:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on NBC UCLA Bruins at Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on CBS

7:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on CBS LSU Tigers at USC Trojans 7:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 1 on ABC

Buy merch for your favorite players and teams on Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.