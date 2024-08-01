Odds to Win 2024 Big 12 Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights

Which team is favored to win the Big 12 in 2024? Utah (+300) and Kansas State (+350) are among the top contenders, with the other top teams and their odds listed below.

Odds to Win the Big 12

Team Odds to Win Big 12
Utah +300
Kansas State +350
Oklahoma State +700
Kansas +800
UCF +900
Iowa State +1000
Texas Tech +1000
Arizona +1400
West Virginia +2000
TCU +2000
Colorado +2500
Baylor +6000
Cincinnati +8000
Arizona State +10000
BYU +15000
Houston +15000

Big 12 Upcoming Games

  • North Dakota State Bison at Colorado Buffaloes 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN
  • Lindenwood Lions at Kansas Jayhawks 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+
  • TCU Horned Frogs at Stanford Cardinal 10:30 PM ET, Friday, August 30 on ESPN
  • Penn State Nittany Lions at West Virginia Mountaineers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on FOX
  • Tarleton State Texans at Baylor Bears 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+
  • UNLV Rebels at Houston Cougars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on Fox Sports 1
  • Wyoming Cowboys at Arizona State Sun Devils 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on Fox Sports 1
  • New Mexico Lobos at Arizona Wildcats 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN

