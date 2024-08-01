How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
Published 6:06 am Thursday, August 1, 2024
Ian Happ and Brendan Donovan will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals’ 112 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 284 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 19th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- St. Louis has scored 454 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
- The Cardinals rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.05 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
- St. Louis averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- The Cardinals rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.272 WHIP this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray (10-6) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
- In 19 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in eight of them.
- Gray has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/27/2024
|Nationals
|L 14-3
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Jake Irvin
|7/28/2024
|Nationals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|DJ Herz
|7/29/2024
|Rangers
|L 6-3
|Home
|Andre Pallante
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/30/2024
|Rangers
|W 8-1
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Max Scherzer
|7/31/2024
|Rangers
|W 10-1
|Home
|Michael McGreevy
|Andrew Heaney
|8/1/2024
|Cubs
|–
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Shota Imanaga
|8/2/2024
|Cubs
|–
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Javier Assad
|8/3/2024
|Cubs
|–
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Jameson Taillon
|8/4/2024
|Cubs
|–
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Justin Steele
|8/5/2024
|Mets
|–
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Sean Manaea
|8/6/2024
|Rays
|–
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Jeffrey Springs
