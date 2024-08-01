How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1 Published 6:06 am Thursday, August 1, 2024

Ian Happ and Brendan Donovan will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024

Thursday, August 1, 2024 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 112 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 284 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 19th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 454 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.05 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

St. Louis averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

The Cardinals rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.272 WHIP this season.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (10-6) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

In 19 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in eight of them.

Gray has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/27/2024 Nationals L 14-3 Home Kyle Gibson Jake Irvin 7/28/2024 Nationals W 4-3 Home Miles Mikolas DJ Herz 7/29/2024 Rangers L 6-3 Home Andre Pallante Nathan Eovaldi 7/30/2024 Rangers W 8-1 Home Lance Lynn Max Scherzer 7/31/2024 Rangers W 10-1 Home Michael McGreevy Andrew Heaney 8/1/2024 Cubs – Away Sonny Gray Shota Imanaga 8/2/2024 Cubs – Away Erick Fedde Javier Assad 8/3/2024 Cubs – Away Kyle Gibson Jameson Taillon 8/4/2024 Cubs – Away Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 8/5/2024 Mets – Home Lance Lynn Sean Manaea 8/6/2024 Rays – Home Sonny Gray Jeffrey Springs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.