Cardinals vs. Cubs: Betting Preview for August 1 Published 8:24 am Thursday, August 1, 2024

Isaac Paredes and the Chicago Cubs (52-58) will match up against Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals (56-52) at Wrigley Field on Thursday, August 1. First pitch is set for 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs, at -110, are the favorites in this matchup, while the Cardinals are underdogs at -110. This game has a total of 8 runs (over -105; under -115).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024

Thursday, August 1, 2024 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -110

Cubs -110 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals -110

Cardinals -110 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Sonny Gray (10-6) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 19 starts this season, he’s earned eight quality starts.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 112 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 19th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 454 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.05 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Cardinals rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.272 WHIP this season.

