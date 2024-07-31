When are we to be offended?
Published 11:00 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024
When are we
to be offended?
By Jan Penton Miller
Columnist
From an assassination attempt on former President Donald J. Trump and the
total failure of the Secret Service, to the uproar surrounding the opening of the
Olympics, we have had an eventful few weeks.
I purposely refrained from commenting last week because I thought we could all
use something generic and less dramatic to focus on for a minute.
This week I decided it was time to put in my two cents worth.
Do we have a right to feel offended by events in our world? What should our
response be when offenses come? Good questions that I ask myself because I’m
offended that someone tried to take the life of one of our candidates. I’m also
offended that the world stage celebrates vulgarity for all to see. I’m appalled that
a little child was on stage during this tasteless display.
I often told my students that I certainly didn’t have every answer to life’s
questions, but I knew someone who did. With this in mind I searched the Bible for
answers. They are always there. Much is said about not offending others, but my
focus was on what to do when you feel offended. It is easy to lash out in an
inappropriate way.
I read commentary and Bible verses on offense for a while, but when my eyes
landed on Proverbs 19:11 I felt a peace come over me. This verse says that we
should be slow to anger and try our best to overlook offenses.
In Ephesians the Bible also says to speak the truth in love. In our lives offenses
will come, but if we are wise we will respond with kindness and compassion to
those who offend us.
I don’t plan to roll over and play dead when I see things that are wrong, but to
forget to show love to those who offend us is also wrong. God’s word tells us to
love our enemies and pray for those who persecute us.
These are big-ticket items. They come at a high price. I would rather point my
finger in outrage and scorn. I would rather take my sword (or pen) and cut off that
servant’s ear when they came for Jesus.
But when our Savior was ultimately facing crucifixion he healed the servant’s ear
that Peter had cut off. This was his last recorded miracle prior to His resurrection.
His reaction should say a lot about how we should respond when we feel our
faith or our way of life and freedoms have been attacked.
Sorry for all the preaching today, but I was in need of a little direction and
correction of my attitude concerning world events of late. I feel encouraged and
challenged to try to temper my reactions with the light of God’s love for all of us. I
hope it was encouraging to some of you as well.