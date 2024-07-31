When are we to be offended? Published 11:00 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024

When are we

to be offended?

By Jan Penton Miller

Columnist

From an assassination attempt on former President Donald J. Trump and the

total failure of the Secret Service, to the uproar surrounding the opening of the

Olympics, we have had an eventful few weeks.

I purposely refrained from commenting last week because I thought we could all

use something generic and less dramatic to focus on for a minute.

This week I decided it was time to put in my two cents worth.

Do we have a right to feel offended by events in our world? What should our

response be when offenses come? Good questions that I ask myself because I’m

offended that someone tried to take the life of one of our candidates. I’m also

offended that the world stage celebrates vulgarity for all to see. I’m appalled that

a little child was on stage during this tasteless display.

I often told my students that I certainly didn’t have every answer to life’s

questions, but I knew someone who did. With this in mind I searched the Bible for

answers. They are always there. Much is said about not offending others, but my

focus was on what to do when you feel offended. It is easy to lash out in an

inappropriate way.

I read commentary and Bible verses on offense for a while, but when my eyes

landed on Proverbs 19:11 I felt a peace come over me. This verse says that we

should be slow to anger and try our best to overlook offenses.

In Ephesians the Bible also says to speak the truth in love. In our lives offenses

will come, but if we are wise we will respond with kindness and compassion to

those who offend us.

I don’t plan to roll over and play dead when I see things that are wrong, but to

forget to show love to those who offend us is also wrong. God’s word tells us to

love our enemies and pray for those who persecute us.

These are big-ticket items. They come at a high price. I would rather point my

finger in outrage and scorn. I would rather take my sword (or pen) and cut off that

servant’s ear when they came for Jesus.

But when our Savior was ultimately facing crucifixion he healed the servant’s ear

that Peter had cut off. This was his last recorded miracle prior to His resurrection.

His reaction should say a lot about how we should respond when we feel our

faith or our way of life and freedoms have been attacked.

Sorry for all the preaching today, but I was in need of a little direction and

correction of my attitude concerning world events of late. I feel encouraged and

challenged to try to temper my reactions with the light of God’s love for all of us. I

hope it was encouraging to some of you as well.