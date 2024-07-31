Watermelon Festival kicks off Friday Published 10:47 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Watermelon Festival kicks off Friday

Staff report

The 2024 Watermelon Festival in Water Valley kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with a Street Dance

at City Park, topped off with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, enjoy live entertainment, delicious food vendors, kids games, arts and crafts

booths, exciting contests, an antique car show, a 3K run, and more.

Recognized by the Southeastern Tourism Society as one of the top 20 festivals in the

southeastern United States, the carnival has a rich history.

The first Carnival was held August 27, 1931, during the Great Depression.

Today, the Watermelon Festival is a vibrant weekend-long celebration. It serves as a

homecoming for many, offering a chance to reunite with family and old classmates.

This year's Watermelon Queen is Haylee Elizabeth Jones.