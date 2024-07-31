Watermelon Festival kicks off Friday

Published 10:47 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024

By Staff reports

Staff report

The 2024 Watermelon Festival in Water Valley kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with a Street Dance
at City Park, topped off with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, enjoy live entertainment, delicious food vendors, kids games, arts and crafts
booths, exciting contests, an antique car show, a 3K run, and more.
Recognized by the Southeastern Tourism Society as one of the top 20 festivals in the
southeastern United States, the carnival has a rich history.
The first Carnival was held August 27, 1931, during the Great Depression.
Today, the Watermelon Festival is a vibrant weekend-long celebration. It serves as a
homecoming for many, offering a chance to reunite with family and old classmates.
This year&#39;s Watermelon Queen is Haylee Elizabeth Jones.

