Recipes I almost didn’t try Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, July 31, 2024

By Kara Kimbrough

Food Columnist

I have no shame about sharing this: I often peruse social media sites when looking for recipes

that: A. I haven’t yet tried and B. Don’t bore me with the same ‘ol ingredients.

Last week, while scrolling through that platform that originated in another country and that some

politicians have tried to ban, I somehow weeded through the thousands of cooking videos on

the site and found two that intrigued me. Yes, I realize the owners of “that site” probably know

everything about me at this point, but I figure they do already since I use an iPhone, so why

worry…right?

As a friend asked me a while back when I told her I didn’t utilize the site, “How could you NOT

when it’s worth it for the recipes alone?” After a quick perusal, I quickly realized she was right.

Admittedly, I have a relatively short attention span, so it’s fun to watch short 2-3 minutes videos

of entire recipes being created. A complete version of the recipe is usually provided as a bonus.

In case you’re still skeptical about using “that site,” I’ll periodically share a few recipes here and

there that I feel are just too good not to pass on. This week, I’m sharing a recipe I call “Chicken

That Doesn’t Bore Me” simply because the combination of flavors in the marinade and dipping

sauce combine to make a delightfully-different chicken taste that takes chicken – which can

often be pretty boring – to a new level.

And last, I’ve never really cared for baked spaghetti. I just didn’t get it. Why cover up perfectly

good pasta and sauce with all that cheese and bake it when it is SO much better served au

natural on a plate out in the open? I like a glistening pile of pasta covered with hot, steamy, rich

sauce right where I can see it.

I’ll never give up my favorite way to enjoy spaghetti, but against my better judgement (hence,

the name), I did try and can recommend this baked spaghetti as the perfect quick meal on a

busy night when placing a dish in the oven is simpler than standing over a stove stirring sauce.

Chicken That Doesn’t Bore Me

4-5 pieces of skin-on chicken breasts and legs (or your favorite parts)

Marinade:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons tomato paste

4 minced garlic cloves

Zest and juice of 1 large lemon

½ teaspoon each: salt and pepper

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon oregano or thyme

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Pat chicken pieces dry with a paper towel and place in a bowl. To make marinade, whisk all

ingredients together well in a bowl. Pour the marinade over the chicken and mix really well,

covering all sides. Cover the chicken and place in refrigerator 2 to 6 hours or ideally, overnight.

Preheat oven to 410 degrees. Remove chicken from refrigerator and let all pieces come up to

room temperature before putting in the oven. Place chicken on a metal pan with a wire rack and

place it in the oven and bake at 410 degrees for 35-40 minutes, turning once during baking

process.

While chicken is baking, make a tangy dipping sauce:

Dipping sauce

3 tablespoons of thick Greek yogurt

2 green onions (green and white part)

Pinch of cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

Juice of half a lemon

Pinch of salt and pepper

Place in a food processor or blender and mix well, then taste and adjust to preference. Remove

the chicken from the oven, let rest and enjoy with a side of dipping sauce.

Baked Spaghetti Against My Better Judgment

1 jar spaghetti sauce

1 jar Alfredo sauce

1 pound of spaghetti, boiled according to package directions

1 pound ground chuck

1/2 onion, diced

4-5 cloves of garlic, chopped fine

1 tablespoon garlic salt

1 tablespoon onion powder

1/2 tablespoon Italian seasoning

Ground black Pepper to taste

2 cups mozzarella cheese

Parmesan cheese as desired

Boil pasta according to package directions while making sauce. Preheat oven to 350

degrees.

Brown one pound of ground chuck in skillet with onion and garlic. Once meat is cooked

through, drain the excess grease and add seasoning. Add pasta sauce to skillet; stir until

combined.

Drain noodles and pour into a separate bowl, then stir in Alfredo sauce, mixing well.

Grease a 9×13 baking pan and add Alfredo-coated noodles, covering the bottom of the dish.

Pour the red sauce/ground meat mixture on top of the noodles and spread out evenly with a

spatula. Top with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or

until cheese is melted.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at kkprco@yahoo.com.