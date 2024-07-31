Panola County Jail Log Published 10:30 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024

July 22

Destinie Cheree Moore, 657 Tulane Rd., Horn Lake, arrested on a bench warrant.

Shante Alisha Turner, 336 Callie Norwood St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Jeremy Blake Mooney, 4669 CR 220, Water Valley, arrested on a warrant (willful trespassing).

Kyle Kentrell Yancey, 6765 Camelot Rd., Horn Lake, charged with careless driving, no

insurance, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Allen Scott Hannah, 923 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

July 23

Jose Trenado Tavar Daniel, 4130 Westover Ave., Memphis, charged with speeding, no drivers

license, and no insurance.

Joseph Raymond Alred, 1691 Wilson Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant (failure to

appear).

Clyde Henderson, 112 Williams St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

July 24

Mario Antwone Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant (Justice

Court).

Ethel Franklin Bright, 704 Chapel Town Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

Patrick Raphael Orama, 515 Roberson Lane, Batesville, charged with possession of a

controlled substance with firearm enhancement penalty.

Yosvon Raul Pascacio-Ramos, 25319 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with animal fighting,

possession of a controlled substance with firearm enhancement penalty.

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

July 25

James Cameron Willard, 110 Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with grand larceny.

Marluntay Lathesa Brownlee, 150 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with petit larceny.

Clint Matthew Ware, homeless, charged with grand larceny.

Jordan Kysar Michie, homeless, charged with probation violation.

Larry Dean Hester, 6416B Barnacre Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Larry Denial Story, 708 Bodine Cove, Cleveland, charged with felony shoplifting.

Justin Dane Weaver, 2761A Sees Chapel Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI (other) and disorderly

conduct/failure to comply.

July 26

Christian Lakeitric Powell, homeless (Crowder), charged with simple domestic violence.

Tim Lee Marshall, 12811 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with violation of probation.

Andrew Scott Smith, 495 Bailey Dr., Crowder, charged with grand larceny.

Candice Leigh Sims, 3442 Phelps Rd., Courtland, charged with two counts of possession of

stolen property.

James Anthony Ladd, II, 84 Azzie Lee Rd., Courtland, charged with domestic violence.

Dustin Sloan Boling, 4995 Hwy. 3, Sarah, charged with public drunkenness and resisting arrest.

Anetra Lashay Fields, 217 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Sedrick Shuntrel Webb, 209 Draper St., Batesville, charged with simple assault with firearm

enhancement penalty.

Joe Bernie Neal, Jr., 1083 Travis Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (other), simple assault, and

threatening a law enforcement officer.

John Dyck Bosese, 31294 Hwy. 190, Lacombe, LA, charged with felony false pretense.

Cedrick Deshun Wright, 15 Audrey Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of marijuana in a

motor vehicle.

Chavis Jenning Morrow, 6977 Hwy. 32, Water Valley, charged with contempt of court.

Ashley Carpenter, 10069 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, held on a bench warrant.

Kristopher Shannon Jones, 146 Dawn Cove, Courtland, charged with shoplifting, simple assault,

and failure to stop for blue lights.

Timothy Key, 3523A Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Willie D. Miles, 2345 Asa Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Tracy Baker, 211 King St., Batesville, charged with violation of the city’s public safety ordinance.

Twanda Rooks, 214 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of simple domestic

violence.

William Edward McAdams, 2756 Dunn Ave., Memphis, charged with DUI and driving while

license suspended.

Devoe Beard Buford, 1361 Sam Ware Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI, no insurance, and expired

tag.

Albert John Johnson, 8353 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI refusal and disorderly

conduct/failure to comply.