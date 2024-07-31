Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:11 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

July 23

I-55 southbound, near Rest Area, vehicle on fire, no response from county departments,

Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop area, two vehicle accident with injuries, roadway is blocked.

Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop, vehicle has run over a gas pump.

Hwy. 51S, structure fire, unknown if anyone is inside.

MLK Dr., 61 year old male has fallen, lift assist needed.

July 24

Lester St., 72 year old male with hallucinations.

Hwy. 51S, old Custom Sign Building, fire has rekindled.

Covenant Crossing, Raceway convenience store, smell of gas inside building.

July 25

Hwy. 51S, report of heavy smoke coming from the old Custom Signs building.

Hwy. 6W, Batesville Tire & Muffler, male subject unresponsive.

Hwy. 6E, McDonald’s, 44 year old man has severe stomach pain.

I-55N, north of the Batesville exit, vehicle accident, car is smoking.

July 26

Lester St., smoke detectors keep going off.

Lester St., 2 year old male with a medical emergency.

July 27

Hickory Lane, 42 year old male having allergic reaction.

July 28

Jackson St., 21 year old male with chest pain.

Booker T St., 57 year old female has fallen.

Wood Duck Cove, female subject has fallen and hit her head.

July 29

Lester St., 21 year old male with Sickle Cell pain.

House Carlson Dr., WalMart, 1-year old baby is stuck in basket, feet are swelling.

Eureka St., 37 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Tiger Dr., Batesville Junior High, 78 year old female has fallen and has chest pain.

Hwy. 6E, McDonalds, 21 year old male has fallen and can’t get up.

Lester St., caller advises the fire alarm keeps going off.

Lester St., caller advises the smoke alarm is going off again and is smoking.