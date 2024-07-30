Ole Miss 2024 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats Published 3:18 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels’ over/under for victories in the 2024 season, 9.5, is pretty high.

Place your bets on any college football matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Ole Miss Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 -120 +100 54.5%

Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.

Rebels’ 2023 Performance

The Rebels had an 11-2 record a season ago, and they won the Peach Bowl. Their offense put up 35.1 points per game (16th in the nation), while their defense conceded 22.5 (40th).

On offense, Ole Miss was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 12th-best in FBS by compiling 462.1 yards per game. It ranked 70th on defense (382.5 yards allowed per game).

Ole Miss ranked 74th in pass defense last year (229.5 passing yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in FBS with 285.6 passing yards per game.

Last year Mississippi was undefeated at home and 4-2 away from home.

The Rebs won every game when favored (8-0) but only two as underdogs (2-2).

Catch college football action all season long on Fubo.

Ole Miss’ Impact Players (2023)

Name Position Stats Jaxson Dart QB 2,985 YDS (65.2%) / 20 TD / 5 INT

377 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 31.4 RUSH YPG Quinshon Judkins RB 1,052 YDS / 15 TD / 87.7 YPG / 4.4 YPC

21 REC / 135 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / REC YPG Tre Harris WR 47 REC / 851 YDS / 8 TD / YPG Dayton Wade WR 52 REC / 769 YDS / 4 TD / YPG Trey Washington DB 75 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD Ashanti Cistrunk LB 3 TKL / 1.0 TFL John Saunders Jr. DB 60 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD Jared Ivey DL 5 TKL / 2.0 TFL

Rebels’ Strength of Schedule

The Rebels are facing the 60th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents’ combined win total last year).

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Ole Miss will be facing the 24th-ranked schedule this season.

Using its SEC opponents’ combined win total last season, Ole Miss will be facing the 43rd-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.

Ole Miss has five games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2023, including three teams that had nine or more wins and zero with less than four wins last season.

Ole Miss 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Furman August 31 – – – 2 Middle Tennessee September 7 – – – 3 @ Wake Forest September 14 – – – 4 Georgia Southern September 21 – – – 5 Kentucky September 28 – – – 6 @ South Carolina October 5 – – – 7 @ LSU October 12 – – – 9 Oklahoma October 26 – – – 10 @ Arkansas November 2 – – – 11 Georgia November 9 – – – 13 @ Florida November 23 – – – 14 Mississippi State November 29 – – –

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.