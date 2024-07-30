Memphis 2024 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published 3:18 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024
The 2024 season win total established for the Memphis Tigers, 9.5, puts them higher than any other AAC team.
Memphis Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|9.5
|+130
|-155
|43.5%
Tigers’ 2023 Performance
- The Tigers had a 10-3 record last season, and they won the Liberty Bowl. Their offense averaged 39.4 points per game (sixth in the nation), while their defense conceded 28.8 (95th).
- While Memphis ranked 17th-worst in FBS in total defense with 424.5 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation on offense, as it ranked 14th-best in FBS (458.2 yards per game).
- While Memphis ranked eighth-worst in FBS in passing defense with 268.0 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation offensively, as it ranked 10th-best in FBS (306.2 passing yards per game).
- At home last season, Memphis was 4-2. Away, the Tigers went 6-0.
- The Tigers won every game when favored (8-0) but only one as underdogs (1-3).
Memphis’ Impact Players (2023)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Seth Henigan
|QB
|3,519 YDS (66.5%) / 28 TD / 9 INT
247 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 20.6 RUSH YPG
|Blake Watson
|RB
|1,045 YDS / 14 TD / 87.1 YPG / 5.9 YPC
50 REC / 458 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / REC YPG
|Roc Taylor
|WR
|61 REC / 981 YDS / 4 TD / YPG
|DeMeer Blankumsee
|WR
|51 REC / 825 YDS / 6 TD / YPG
|Chandler Martin
|LB
|8 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Geoff Cantin-Arku
|LB
|72 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Simeon Blair
|DB
|2 TKL / 1.0 TFL
|Cameron Smith
|DB
|2 TKL / 1.0 TFL
Tigers’ Strength of Schedule
- Based on their opponents’ combined win total last year (74), the Tigers have the 48th-ranked schedule in college football.
- Memphis is playing the 81st-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its AAC opponents’ combined win total last year).
- In 2024, Memphis’ schedule will see six games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with less than four wins in 2023.
Memphis 2024 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|North Alabama
|August 31
|–
|–
|–
|2
|Troy
|September 7
|–
|–
|–
|3
|@ Florida State
|September 14
|–
|–
|–
|4
|@ Navy
|September 21
|–
|–
|–
|5
|Middle Tennessee
|September 28
|–
|–
|–
|7
|@ South Florida
|October 11
|–
|–
|–
|8
|North Texas
|October 19
|–
|–
|–
|9
|Charlotte
|October 26
|–
|–
|–
|10
|@ UTSA
|November 2
|–
|–
|–
|11
|Rice
|November 8
|–
|–
|–
|12
|UAB
|November 16
|–
|–
|–
|14
|@ Tulane
|November 28
|–
|–
|–
