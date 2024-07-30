Memphis 2024 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats Published 3:18 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The 2024 season win total established for the Memphis Tigers, 9.5, puts them higher than any other AAC team.

Place your bets on any college football matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Memphis Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 +130 -155 43.5%

Bet on this or any college football matchup at BetMGM.

Tigers’ 2023 Performance

The Tigers had a 10-3 record last season, and they won the Liberty Bowl. Their offense averaged 39.4 points per game (sixth in the nation), while their defense conceded 28.8 (95th).

While Memphis ranked 17th-worst in FBS in total defense with 424.5 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation on offense, as it ranked 14th-best in FBS (458.2 yards per game).

While Memphis ranked eighth-worst in FBS in passing defense with 268.0 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation offensively, as it ranked 10th-best in FBS (306.2 passing yards per game).

At home last season, Memphis was 4-2. Away, the Tigers went 6-0.

The Tigers won every game when favored (8-0) but only one as underdogs (1-3).

Catch college football action all season long on Fubo.

Memphis’ Impact Players (2023)

Name Position Stats Seth Henigan QB 3,519 YDS (66.5%) / 28 TD / 9 INT

247 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 20.6 RUSH YPG Blake Watson RB 1,045 YDS / 14 TD / 87.1 YPG / 5.9 YPC

50 REC / 458 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / REC YPG Roc Taylor WR 61 REC / 981 YDS / 4 TD / YPG DeMeer Blankumsee WR 51 REC / 825 YDS / 6 TD / YPG Chandler Martin LB 8 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Geoff Cantin-Arku LB 72 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Simeon Blair DB 2 TKL / 1.0 TFL Cameron Smith DB 2 TKL / 1.0 TFL

Tigers’ Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents’ combined win total last year (74), the Tigers have the 48th-ranked schedule in college football.

Memphis is playing the 81st-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its AAC opponents’ combined win total last year).

In 2024, Memphis’ schedule will see six games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with less than four wins in 2023.

Memphis 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 North Alabama August 31 – – – 2 Troy September 7 – – – 3 @ Florida State September 14 – – – 4 @ Navy September 21 – – – 5 Middle Tennessee September 28 – – – 7 @ South Florida October 11 – – – 8 North Texas October 19 – – – 9 Charlotte October 26 – – – 10 @ UTSA November 2 – – – 11 Rice November 8 – – – 12 UAB November 16 – – – 14 @ Tulane November 28 – – –

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.