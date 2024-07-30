How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30 Published 6:06 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals will send Max Scherzer and Lance Lynn, respectively, out to start when the two clubs square off on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 110 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks 19th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 25th in the majors with 436 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

St. Louis strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.285 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Lynn (5-4) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander’s last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 20 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in six of them.

Lynn has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2024 Pirates L 5-0 Away Matthew Liberatore Martín Pérez 7/26/2024 Nationals L 10-8 Home Sonny Gray MacKenzie Gore 7/27/2024 Nationals L 14-3 Home Kyle Gibson Jake Irvin 7/28/2024 Nationals W 4-3 Home Miles Mikolas DJ Herz 7/29/2024 Rangers L 6-3 Home Andre Pallante Nathan Eovaldi 7/30/2024 Rangers – Home Lance Lynn Max Scherzer 7/31/2024 Rangers – Home Sonny Gray Andrew Heaney 8/1/2024 Cubs – Away Kyle Gibson Shota Imanaga 8/2/2024 Cubs – Away Miles Mikolas Javier Assad 8/3/2024 Cubs – Away Andre Pallante Jameson Taillon 8/4/2024 Cubs – Away Lance Lynn Justin Steele

