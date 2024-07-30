How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, July 30: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 1:18 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024
In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today, the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies hit the field at Citizens Bank Park.
Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.
In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know about today’s MLB action here. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 30
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Cleveland Guardians (64-42) at Detroit Tigers (52-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: TBA
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (0-3, 4.5 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (50-57) at Baltimore Orioles (63-44)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (10-4, 2.45 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (8-9, 3.78 ERA)
New York Yankees (63-45) at Philadelphia Phillies (65-41)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.44 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (3-2, 5.4 ERA)
Miami Marlins (39-67) at Tampa Bay Rays (54-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (1-3, 7.04 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (58-47) at New York Mets (56-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (6-4, 3.74 ERA)
- Twins Starter: David Festa (1-1, 8.16 ERA)
Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+
Seattle Mariners (56-52) at Boston Red Sox (56-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton (8-2, 4.43 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (8-10, 3.38 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (51-57) at Cincinnati Reds (51-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Frankie Montás (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (2-4, 3.08 ERA)
Texas Rangers (52-55) at St. Louis Cardinals (54-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Lance Lynn (5-4, 4.17 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer (2-3, 3.57 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (56-49) at Milwaukee Brewers (61-45)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: TBA
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder (0-0, 0 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (54-52) at Houston Astros (55-51)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (9-6, 4 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (4-7, 4.08 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (58-49) at Chicago White Sox (27-82)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (1-5, 4.43 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (7-6, 3.65 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (38-69) at Los Angeles Angels (46-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (3-10, 5.12 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (7-7, 4.09 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (63-44) at San Diego Padres (57-51)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron (6-9, 3.64 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Tyler Glasnow (8-6, 3.47 ERA)
Washington Nationals (49-58) at Arizona Diamondbacks (56-51)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (7-6, 4.85 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (2-10, 5.26 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (44-64) at San Francisco Giants (53-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Robbie Ray (1-0, 1.8 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears (7-8, 4.81 ERA)
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.