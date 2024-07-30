How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, July 30: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 1:18 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today, the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies hit the field at Citizens Bank Park.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know about today’s MLB action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 30

Cleveland Guardians (64-42) at Detroit Tigers (52-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: TBA

TBA Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (0-3, 4.5 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (50-57) at Baltimore Orioles (63-44)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (10-4, 2.45 ERA)

Corbin Burnes (10-4, 2.45 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (8-9, 3.78 ERA)

New York Yankees (63-45) at Philadelphia Phillies (65-41)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.44 ERA)

Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.44 ERA) Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (3-2, 5.4 ERA)

Miami Marlins (39-67) at Tampa Bay Rays (54-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs (0-0, 0 ERA)

Jeffrey Springs (0-0, 0 ERA) Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (1-3, 7.04 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (58-47) at New York Mets (56-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (6-4, 3.74 ERA)

Sean Manaea (6-4, 3.74 ERA) Twins Starter: David Festa (1-1, 8.16 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (56-52) at Boston Red Sox (56-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: James Paxton (8-2, 4.43 ERA)

James Paxton (8-2, 4.43 ERA) Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (8-10, 3.38 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (51-57) at Cincinnati Reds (51-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Frankie Montás (0-0, 0 ERA)

Frankie Montás (0-0, 0 ERA) Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (2-4, 3.08 ERA)

Texas Rangers (52-55) at St. Louis Cardinals (54-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Lance Lynn (5-4, 4.17 ERA)

Lance Lynn (5-4, 4.17 ERA) Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer (2-3, 3.57 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (56-49) at Milwaukee Brewers (61-45)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: TBA

TBA Braves Starter: Bryce Elder (0-0, 0 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (54-52) at Houston Astros (55-51)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (9-6, 4 ERA)

Hunter Brown (9-6, 4 ERA) Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (4-7, 4.08 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (58-49) at Chicago White Sox (27-82)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (1-5, 4.43 ERA)

Jonathan Cannon (1-5, 4.43 ERA) Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (7-6, 3.65 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (38-69) at Los Angeles Angels (46-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (3-10, 5.12 ERA)

Griffin Canning (3-10, 5.12 ERA) Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (7-7, 4.09 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-44) at San Diego Padres (57-51)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Matt Waldron (6-9, 3.64 ERA)

Matt Waldron (6-9, 3.64 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Tyler Glasnow (8-6, 3.47 ERA)

Washington Nationals (49-58) at Arizona Diamondbacks (56-51)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (7-6, 4.85 ERA)

Ryne Nelson (7-6, 4.85 ERA) Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (2-10, 5.26 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (44-64) at San Francisco Giants (53-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Robbie Ray (1-0, 1.8 ERA)

Robbie Ray (1-0, 1.8 ERA) Athletics Starter: JP Sears (7-8, 4.81 ERA)

