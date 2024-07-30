2024 USC Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 12:42 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

In terms of claiming the Big Ten title in 2024, the USC Trojans rank fifth in the conference, with +2500 odds. Additionally they have +6000 odds to win the College Football Playoff title. In the article below, we analyze the futures odds and other relevant stats.

USC Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +6000 (Bet $10 to win $600.00)

+6000 (Bet $10 to win $600.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00)

+2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 7.5 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 on the over with +100 odds)

USC 2024 Schedule

USC will face the hardest schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ combined win total last year (95). The Trojans will suit up for 10 games in 2024 against teams that finished over .500 in 2023 (five of those teams won nine or more games and zero of them notched fewer than four wins).

Opponent Date Week Result LSU September 1 1 – Utah State September 7 2 – @ Michigan September 21 4 – Wisconsin September 28 5 – @ Minnesota October 5 6 – Penn State October 12 7 – @ Maryland October 19 8 – Rutgers October 25 9 – @ Washington November 2 10 – Nebraska November 16 12 – @ UCLA November 23 13 – Notre Dame November 30 14 –

