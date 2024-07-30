2024 Penn State Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 12:42 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The Penn State Nittany Lions rank as one of the top teams in the Big Ten (third), with +500 odds to claim the conference title in 2024. They also have +2000 odds to claim a CFP title. See the article below for more info on the team’s futures odds.

Penn State Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00)

+2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00)

+500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 9.5 (Bet $17.20 to win $10 on the over with -172 odds)

Penn State 2024 Schedule

Penn State will play the 18th-hardest schedule this season (based on its opponents’ combined win total from last year). The Nittany Lions’ schedule has eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2023, which includes two against teams with nine or more victories and one against a squad that notched fewer than four wins.

Opponent Date Week Result @ West Virginia August 31 1 – Bowling Green September 7 2 – Kent State September 21 4 – Illinois September 28 5 – UCLA October 5 6 – @ USC October 12 7 – @ Wisconsin October 26 9 – Ohio State November 2 10 – Washington November 9 11 – @ Purdue November 16 12 – @ Minnesota November 23 13 – Maryland November 30 14 –

