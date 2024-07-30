2024 Ohio State Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 12:41 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The Ohio State Buckeyes are considered the favorites in the Big Ten, with +155 odds to claim the conference title in 2024. They also have +420 odds to claim the national championship.

Ohio State Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00)

+420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50)

+155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50) Season Win Total Over/Under: 10.5 (Bet $15.00 to win $10 on the over with -150 odds)

Ohio State 2024 Schedule

In terms of toughness, based on its opponents’ combined win total last season, Ohio State has drawn the 33rd-ranked schedule this season. In 2024, the Buckeyes will face six teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that compiled three or fewer wins a season ago.

Opponent Date Week Result Akron August 31 1 – Western Michigan September 7 2 – Marshall September 21 4 – @ Michigan State September 28 5 – Iowa October 5 6 – @ Oregon October 12 7 – Nebraska October 26 9 – @ Penn State November 2 10 – Purdue November 9 11 – @ Northwestern November 16 12 – Indiana November 23 13 – Michigan November 30 14 –

