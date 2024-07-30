2024 Maryland Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title
Published 12:41 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024
At +12000, the Maryland Terrapins sport the 10th-ranked odds in the conference to win the Big Ten in 2024. They also have +50000 odds to claim the national championship. Peruse the odds and other numbers below prior to making a futures bet.
Maryland Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5,000.00)
- Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +12000 (Bet $10 to win $1,200.00)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: 6.5 (Bet $10 to win $11.60 on the over with +116 odds)
Maryland 2024 Schedule
Based on the team’s opponents’ combined win total last season (69), Maryland get the 73rd-ranked schedule in college football. The Terrapins will play six games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule includes three teams that racked up nine or more victories and three squads with fewer than four wins last year.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|UConn
|August 31
|1
|–
|Michigan State
|September 7
|2
|–
|@ Virginia
|September 14
|3
|–
|Villanova
|September 21
|4
|–
|@ Indiana
|September 28
|5
|–
|Northwestern
|October 11
|7
|–
|USC
|October 19
|8
|–
|@ Minnesota
|October 26
|9
|–
|@ Oregon
|November 9
|11
|–
|Rutgers
|November 16
|12
|–
|Iowa
|November 23
|13
|–
|@ Penn State
|November 30
|14
|–
