2024 Maryland Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 12:41 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

At +12000, the Maryland Terrapins sport the 10th-ranked odds in the conference to win the Big Ten in 2024. They also have +50000 odds to claim the national championship. Peruse the odds and other numbers below prior to making a futures bet.

Maryland Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5,000.00)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5,000.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +12000 (Bet $10 to win $1,200.00)

+12000 (Bet $10 to win $1,200.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 6.5 (Bet $10 to win $11.60 on the over with +116 odds)

Maryland 2024 Schedule

Based on the team’s opponents’ combined win total last season (69), Maryland get the 73rd-ranked schedule in college football. The Terrapins will play six games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule includes three teams that racked up nine or more victories and three squads with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result UConn August 31 1 – Michigan State September 7 2 – @ Virginia September 14 3 – Villanova September 21 4 – @ Indiana September 28 5 – Northwestern October 11 7 – USC October 19 8 – @ Minnesota October 26 9 – @ Oregon November 9 11 – Rutgers November 16 12 – Iowa November 23 13 – @ Penn State November 30 14 –

