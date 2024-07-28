How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28 Published 12:08 am Sunday, July 28, 2024

Miles Mikolas gets the nod for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 2:15 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024

Sunday, July 28, 2024 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 20th in MLB play with 107 home runs. They average one per game.

St. Louis ranks 20th in MLB, slugging .387.

The Cardinals’ .245 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.

St. Louis has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (429 total runs).

The Cardinals are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Cardinals’ 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.

St. Louis’ 4.11 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

St. Louis’ pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.283).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Mikolas (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 5.02 ERA in 118 1/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

The right-hander’s most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Mikolas has 12 quality starts this year.

Mikolas is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the hill.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2024 Pirates L 2-1 Away Andre Pallante Mitch Keller 7/23/2024 Pirates W 2-1 Away Lance Lynn Paul Skenes 7/24/2024 Pirates L 5-0 Away Matthew Liberatore Martín Pérez 7/26/2024 Nationals L 10-8 Home Sonny Gray MacKenzie Gore 7/27/2024 Nationals L 14-3 Home Kyle Gibson Jake Irvin 7/28/2024 Nationals – Home Miles Mikolas DJ Herz 7/29/2024 Rangers – Home Andre Pallante Nathan Eovaldi 7/30/2024 Rangers – Home Lance Lynn Max Scherzer 7/31/2024 Rangers – Home Sonny Gray Andrew Heaney 8/1/2024 Cubs – Away Kyle Gibson Shota Imanaga 8/2/2024 Cubs – Away Miles Mikolas Javier Assad

