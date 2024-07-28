How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
Published 12:08 am Sunday, July 28, 2024
Miles Mikolas gets the nod for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 2:15 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.
Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: BSMW
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are 20th in MLB play with 107 home runs. They average one per game.
- St. Louis ranks 20th in MLB, slugging .387.
- The Cardinals’ .245 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.
- St. Louis has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (429 total runs).
- The Cardinals are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The Cardinals’ 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.
- St. Louis’ 4.11 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- St. Louis’ pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.283).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mikolas (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 5.02 ERA in 118 1/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The right-hander’s most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Mikolas has 12 quality starts this year.
- Mikolas is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2024
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Andre Pallante
|Mitch Keller
|7/23/2024
|Pirates
|W 2-1
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Paul Skenes
|7/24/2024
|Pirates
|L 5-0
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Martín Pérez
|7/26/2024
|Nationals
|L 10-8
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/27/2024
|Nationals
|L 14-3
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Jake Irvin
|7/28/2024
|Nationals
|–
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|DJ Herz
|7/29/2024
|Rangers
|–
|Home
|Andre Pallante
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/30/2024
|Rangers
|–
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Max Scherzer
|7/31/2024
|Rangers
|–
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Andrew Heaney
|8/1/2024
|Cubs
|–
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Shota Imanaga
|8/2/2024
|Cubs
|–
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Javier Assad
