Cardinals vs. Nationals: Betting Preview for July 28 Published 12:25 am Sunday, July 28, 2024

As they try to secure the series sweep, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals (48-56) will face off against Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals (53-50) at Busch Stadium on Sunday, July 28. First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals (-155), according to sportsbooks, are moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+125) The total for this game has been listed at 9.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info

Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -155

Cardinals -155 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +125

Nationals +125 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (8-8) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 5.02 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Mikolas has registered 12 quality starts this season.

Mikolas is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 21st in MLB action with 106 home runs. They average one per game.

St. Louis ranks 20th in MLB, slugging .387.

The Cardinals rank 13th in the majors with a .245 batting average.

St. Louis is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.1 runs per game (426 total).

The Cardinals rank 18th in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.

The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.269).

