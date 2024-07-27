How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 27 Published 6:07 am Saturday, July 27, 2024

C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals hit the field against Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024

Saturday, July 27, 2024 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average one home run per game to rank 19th in MLB action with 106 total home runs.

St. Louis is 19th in baseball, slugging .387.

The Cardinals are 14th in MLB with a .245 batting average.

St. Louis is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (426 total).

The Cardinals are 17th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals’ 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).

St. Louis’ pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.269).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Gibson (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.99 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Gibson has nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Gibson is trying to secure his 17th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2024 Braves W 6-2 Away Miles Mikolas Spencer Schwellenbach 7/22/2024 Pirates L 2-1 Away Andre Pallante Mitch Keller 7/23/2024 Pirates W 2-1 Away Lance Lynn Paul Skenes 7/24/2024 Pirates L 5-0 Away Matthew Liberatore Martín Pérez 7/26/2024 Nationals L 10-8 Home Sonny Gray MacKenzie Gore 7/27/2024 Nationals – Home Kyle Gibson Jake Irvin 7/28/2024 Nationals – Home Miles Mikolas DJ Herz 7/29/2024 Rangers – Home Andre Pallante Nathan Eovaldi 7/30/2024 Rangers – Home Lance Lynn Max Scherzer 7/31/2024 Rangers – Home Sonny Gray Andrew Heaney 8/1/2024 Cubs – Away – –

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.