Persimmon Hill M.B. Church in Enid will have Summer Revival on July 31 – Aug. 2, at 7 p.m.

nightly.

The guest speaker will be Rev. Earnest Ware of the Word of Faith Church in Greenwood. Rev.

Andrew Fluker is church pastor.

All are cordially invited.