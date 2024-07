McIvor Creek to honor Armstrong Published 8:06 pm Wednesday, July 24, 2024

McIvor Creek to honor Armstrong

The McIvor Creek M.B. Church at Sardis, pastored by Rev. Randy Marquis Dandridge, will

honor Sister Barbara Davison Armstrong on Sunday, July 28, at 10 a.m.

Armstrong is retiring from Barbara and Lavera’s Beauty Salon located in Sardis. The public is

invited to the celebration.