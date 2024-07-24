Clark will headline NAACP banquet Panola native is Hinds election commissioner
Published 8:30 pm Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Clark will headline NAACP banquet
Panola native is Hinds election commissioner
The Panola County Branch of the NAACP will hold its 50th anniversary banquet on Saturday,
July 28, at the Booth Event Center in Batesville. The program will begin at 6 p.m. and feature
guest speaker Jermal C. Clark, a Hinds County Election Commissioner and a native of Panola
County.
Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at the door.
Clark is a 1970 graduate of Patton Lane High School in Batesville. He earned a bachelor’s
degree in political science with a minor in social science and Black History from Jackson State
University. He added a master’s degree in Art of Teaching and political science in 1978.
Clark began his professional career with the U.S. Dept. of Transportation and held offices there
until 1983. In 1984 he founded Sunbelt Employment Agency which he owned until 1996. He
founded Spectrum Consulting Agency in 2022.
He and his wife Yolanda Griffin-Clark have three children and eight grandchildren. They are
members of Antioch Baptist Church in Batesville and Christ the King Catholic Church in
Jackson.