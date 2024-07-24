Clark will headline NAACP banquet Panola native is Hinds election commissioner Published 8:30 pm Wednesday, July 24, 2024

The Panola County Branch of the NAACP will hold its 50th anniversary banquet on Saturday,

July 28, at the Booth Event Center in Batesville. The program will begin at 6 p.m. and feature

guest speaker Jermal C. Clark, a Hinds County Election Commissioner and a native of Panola

County.

Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at the door.

Clark is a 1970 graduate of Patton Lane High School in Batesville. He earned a bachelor’s

degree in political science with a minor in social science and Black History from Jackson State

University. He added a master’s degree in Art of Teaching and political science in 1978.

Clark began his professional career with the U.S. Dept. of Transportation and held offices there

until 1983. In 1984 he founded Sunbelt Employment Agency which he owned until 1996. He

founded Spectrum Consulting Agency in 2022.

He and his wife Yolanda Griffin-Clark have three children and eight grandchildren. They are

members of Antioch Baptist Church in Batesville and Christ the King Catholic Church in

Jackson.