Cardinals vs. Pirates: Betting Preview for July 23 Published 4:24 am Tuesday, July 23, 2024

On Tuesday, July 23 at 6:40 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-49) host the St. Louis Cardinals (52-48) at PNC Park. Paul Skenes will get the ball for the Pirates, while Lance Lynn will take the hill for the Cardinals.

At +155, the Cardinals are the moneyline underdogs in this game versus the Pirates, who are listed at -189. This contest has an over/under of 7.5 runs (over -120; under +100).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info

Date: Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Pirates -189

Pirates -189 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +155

Cardinals +155 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -120, Under: +100)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Lynn (5-4) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 13, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Chicago Cubs.

He has earned a quality start six times in 19 starts this season.

Lynn has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 102 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 265 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 20th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals’ .246 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 416 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

St. Louis averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.265 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.