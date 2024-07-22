How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, July 22: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 1:18 am Monday, July 22, 2024
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Minnesota Twins hit the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today.
You can find info on live coverage of today’s MLB action right here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 22
Tampa Bay Rays (50-50) at New York Yankees (60-42)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (10-7, 4.42 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell (3-7, 4.46 ERA)
New York Mets (50-48) at Miami Marlins (35-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: TBA
- Mets Starter: TBA
Detroit Tigers (49-51) at Cleveland Guardians (59-39)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: TBA
- Tigers Starter: TBA
St. Louis Cardinals (52-47) at Pittsburgh Pirates (50-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: TBA
- Cardinals Starter: TBA
Cincinnati Reds (47-53) at Atlanta Braves (54-44)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Reynaldo López (7-3, 1.88 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (6-4, 3.34 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (63-36) at Minnesota Twins (54-44)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (8-5, 4.14 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (10-4, 2.76 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (27-74) at Texas Rangers (47-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Michael Lorenzen (5-5, 3.52 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Erick Fedde (7-3, 2.99 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (57-42) at Chicago Cubs (48-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (4-3, 3.27 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-3, 3.12 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (51-49) at Kansas City Royals (55-45)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (6-6, 3.16 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Yilber Diaz (1-0, 1.5 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (53-45) at Colorado Rockies (36-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (2-6, 4.61 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-6, 2.54 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (42-57) at Seattle Mariners (53-48)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (7-7, 3.63 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (8-8, 2.97 ERA)
Houston Astros (52-47) at Oakland Athletics (39-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris (1-3, 3.4 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (4-7, 5.63 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (48-52) at Los Angeles Dodgers (59-41)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: River Ryan (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Blake Snell (0-3, 6.31 ERA)
