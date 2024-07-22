How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, July 22: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 1:18 am Monday, July 22, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Minnesota Twins hit the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today.

You can find info on live coverage of today’s MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 22

Tampa Bay Rays (50-50) at New York Yankees (60-42)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

TV Channel: BSSUN

When: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (10-7, 4.42 ERA)

Carlos Rodón (10-7, 4.42 ERA) Rays Starter: Zack Littell (3-7, 4.46 ERA)

New York Mets (50-48) at Miami Marlins (35-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

TV Channel: BSFL

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: TBA

TBA Mets Starter: TBA

Detroit Tigers (49-51) at Cleveland Guardians (59-39)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

TV Channel: BSGL

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: TBA

TBA Tigers Starter: TBA

St. Louis Cardinals (52-47) at Pittsburgh Pirates (50-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

TV Channel: BSMW

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: TBA

TBA Cardinals Starter: TBA

Cincinnati Reds (47-53) at Atlanta Braves (54-44)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSO

TV Channel: BSSO

When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Reynaldo López (7-3, 1.88 ERA)

Reynaldo López (7-3, 1.88 ERA) Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (6-4, 3.34 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (63-36) at Minnesota Twins (54-44)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

When: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (8-5, 4.14 ERA)

Bailey Ober (8-5, 4.14 ERA) Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (10-4, 2.76 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (27-74) at Texas Rangers (47-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

TV Channel: BSSW

When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Michael Lorenzen (5-5, 3.52 ERA)

Michael Lorenzen (5-5, 3.52 ERA) White Sox Starter: Erick Fedde (7-3, 2.99 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (57-42) at Chicago Cubs (48-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

TV Channel: BSWI

When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (4-3, 3.27 ERA)

Javier Assad (4-3, 3.27 ERA) Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-3, 3.12 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-49) at Kansas City Royals (55-45)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

TV Channel: BSKC

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (6-6, 3.16 ERA)

Cole Ragans (6-6, 3.16 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Yilber Diaz (1-0, 1.5 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (53-45) at Colorado Rockies (36-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

TV Channel: NESN

When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (2-6, 4.61 ERA)

Austin Gomber (2-6, 4.61 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-6, 2.54 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (42-57) at Seattle Mariners (53-48)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

TV Channel: BSW

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (7-7, 3.63 ERA)

Bryce Miller (7-7, 3.63 ERA) Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (8-8, 2.97 ERA)

Houston Astros (52-47) at Oakland Athletics (39-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

TV Channel: SCHN

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris (1-3, 3.4 ERA)

Hogan Harris (1-3, 3.4 ERA) Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (4-7, 5.63 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (48-52) at Los Angeles Dodgers (59-41)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: River Ryan (0-0, 0 ERA)

River Ryan (0-0, 0 ERA) Giants Starter: Blake Snell (0-3, 6.31 ERA)

