Frances Hazel Waldrip Published 9:42 am Monday, July 22, 2024

On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Mrs. Frances Hazel Waldrip went to be with her Lord at the blessed age of 93.

Funeral services for Hazel will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. at the Como Church of Christ in Como, MS with the interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery in Sardis, MS. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Hazel was born on April 27, 1931 in the small farming community of Central Academy in southern Panola County, Mississippi. She was the middle child of Roy Lee Faggert and Francis Elizabeth Young Faggert. She had an older brother, James Lee Faggert, and a younger sister, Sadie Louise Faggert Lawrence, all of whom preceded her to heaven. She graduated Black Jack High School and was a proud member of the basketball team. She married a young soldier and farmer from Sardis, Harold Dean Waldrip, on January 12, 1954. There they proceeded to build a farm, grow crops, raise cattle and children there.

The five children who are left behind to cherish her memory include, Debbie Waldrip Burford (the late Steve) of Collierville, TN, Diane Waldrip Boling (Jimmy) of Sardis, MS, Harold Keith Waldrip (Cherise) of Pope, MS, Thomas Ken Waldrip (Terrie) of Southaven, MS, and Kelly Todd Waldrip (Kellie) of Senatobia, MS; 7 grandchildren, Dana Boling Webb (Curtis) of Gardendale, AL, Jordan Boling Hughes (Colin) of Oxford, MS, Sara Elizabeth Waldrip Fly (Theron) of Senatobia, MS, Hannah Grace Devazier (Kyle) of Sardis, MS, Dr. Thomas Chase Waldrip (Julie) of Hernando, MS, Blake Evan Waldrip (Lawrie) of Brandon, MS, and Jackson Dean Waldrip of Senatobia, MS; 10 great grandchildren who were also blessed to call Hazel their “Mamaw”, Austin Lee Webb, Brent Thomas Webb, Henley James Hughes, Darcy Dean Hughes, Olivia Hazel Hughes, Murphy Maebell Fly, Clarke Frances Fly, Brynn Louise Devazier, Finn Thomas Waldrip, and Channing Chase Waldrip. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews, Wanda Lawrence Carmichael, Preston Lawrence, Mike Waldrip, and Becky Faggert Smith.

Hazel loved her large and loud family, the farm life, her church, and Cracker Barrel. Her favorite things were watching her family grow in number and in love, along with the crops and cattle. She was a long-time member of the Central Academy Church of Christ and then Como Church of Christ. She took pride and joy in pointing all her family to God, education, and the simple pleasures of life. She was a constant presence at church, the ballfields and ball courts, and all the school functions. She was an Ole Miss fan and loved a good party and any get togethers.

Her quick wit, unique colorful personality, passion, and love will be forever cherished. Her family will miss her greatly, 93 years was not enough, but God called her home to the “big utility room in the sky”. She was a good and faithful servant. We take comfort in knowing she will have Harold Dean, Sadie, James Lee, and the rest of the heavenly host whipped in order soon. A wonderful mom, sister, daughter, mamaw, friend, aunt and servant of God, she lived a life well done and lived to the fullest.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial contributions be made to the Como Church of Christ, PO Box 608, Como, MS 38619, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or to Sardis Lake Christian Camp.