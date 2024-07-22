Cardinals vs. Pirates: Betting Preview for July 22 Published 12:25 pm Monday, July 22, 2024

The Pittsburgh Pirates (50-49) will look to Bryan Reynolds when they host Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals (52-47) at PNC Park on Monday, July 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers have tabbed the Pirates (-130) as moneyline favorites against the Cardinals (+110). The over/under for this matchup is 8.5.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info

Date: Monday, July 22, 2024

Monday, July 22, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Pirates -130

Pirates -130 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +110

Cardinals +110 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Andre Pallante (4-4) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander’s last start was on Wednesday, July 10, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

Pallante has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 101 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the big leagues.

St. Louis is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Cardinals’ .247 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 415 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 18th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

St. Louis averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.265 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

