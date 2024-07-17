Fields & Dreams: J.P. Hudson getting upgrades Published 10:03 am Wednesday, July 17, 2024

The board of J.P. Hudson Memorial Park will announce plans for millions of dollars in upgrades to the Batesville park, where generations of families have enjoyed youth baseball and softball.

The plans, rendering, and official announcement to the public will take place at the event Fields & Dreams: Upgrades to J.P. Hudson on Thursday, July 18, at The Ice House on Court St.

Court Street Café will cater the 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. event.

Speakers will include J.P. Hudson board members, Danny Phillips – Mississippi Dizzy Dean Commissioner, Coach Chris McMinn – Magnolia Heights Head Baseball Coach, Kristy Jones – South Panola High School Assistant Softball Coach, Brandon Bishop – Partner/Owner of JBHM Architecture, and Representative Josh Hawkins – State District 10.

Other guests will also attend, along with friends and supporters of the Batesville landmark..

Planned upgrades include synthetic turf for all infields, new lighting on all fields and around the park, expanded and paved parking, new restroom facilities, new concession area, covered seating for fans, and a host of general maintenance and ascetic improvements.

A walking trail around the complex and safe playground areas for younger children are also part of the plan. In all, some $7 million in improvements are planned.

J.P. Hudson Memorial Park (The Park) is a registered 501c3 and exists to offer opportunities for youth ages five (5) through twelve (12) the chance to play recreational baseball and softball.

The Park’s leagues, fields, conduct of players, fans and parents is sanctioned under Dizzy Dean Baseball, Inc. Dizzy Dean Baseball, Inc. is a non-profit youth Baseball/Softball organization whose mission is to provide a recreation outlet for as many youth as possible regardless of sex, religion, race or color.