Pamela Michele Pellar, 50 Published 4:37 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Pamela Michele Pellar, known affectionately as “Pam” to her family and friends, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Little Rock, AR at the age of 50.

A Funeral Service was held Tuesday, July 16, at Wells Funeral Home. She was be laid to rest at the Free Springs Cemetery in Harmontown during an Interment ceremony.

Pam was born in Oxford on October 3, 1973, to her loving parents Marvin Floate and Tommie Jean Hartley Floate. She dedicated many years of her life working as a cashier at the Kroger in Oxford. Her dedication to her work and the community she served did not go unnoticed, as she became known for her friendly smile and welcoming demeanor.

Beyond her career, Pam had a passion for movies. She was a true movie buff who found joy in watching films of all genres. Additionally, she possessed a talent for drawing, showcasing her creativity in various ways throughout her life.

Pam was cherished by her surviving family members including her husband, Steven Pellar of Sheridan, AR; her two sisters Penny Dodd of Harmontown, and Patsy Kilpatrick of Batesville; one brother, Mark Floate and his wife, Tina of Oxford; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Her presence will be greatly missed but the memories created with her will forever be cherished.