NDS Softball Visits Rotary Published 5:01 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2024

North Delta Head Softball Coach Missy Dickerson was the guest speaker at Tuesday’s meeting of the Batesville Rotary Club, where she updated members on the school’s softball program and its upcoming fall season. Also in attendance were the senior members of the softball team. Pictured are Rotary president Delacey Howell, Lady Wave players Baylie Terry, Madilyn Kimzy, Kori Cox, and Coach Dickerson. (Staff)