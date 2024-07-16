Betty Grace Taggart, 79 Published 4:31 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Betty Grace Taggart, 79, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the Ellison Assisted Living in Oxford.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Belen Cemetery in Marks.

Betty was born on July 6, 1945, in Marks, to the late Marion T. Young, Sr. and Stella Kent Young. Throughout her career as a stewardess for the former American Airline, TWA, she brought comfort and care to countless passengers while traveling the United States. Outside of work, Betty found joy in showing her Australian Terriers in dog shows. Her passion for these furry companions brought her immense happiness and fulfillment.

The family left behind to cherish her memory include her brother, Marion T. Young, Jr.; her nieces and nephews, Terry Young, Kevin Young, Kelli Young, Kendi Young, Madison Young, Mackie Young, Gary Collins, and Greg Collins.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Taggart; and two siblings, Mack Young and Joyce Collins.