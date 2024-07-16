Ashley Gail Anthony Sanford, 37 Published 4:39 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Ashley Gail Anthony Sanford, 37, passed away Thursday July 11, 2024, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis after a short and sudden illness.

The funeral service was Sunday, July 14, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment was in Forrest Memorial Park.

Ashley graduated from Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in Biology and a minor in religious studies. She was a gentle soul that was accepting of others just as they were. She was a true friend that was forever loyal. She loved lightheartedness and good humor and believed laughter was the best medicine.

Ashley married her forever sweetheart and best friend, Daniel. Their relationship was a testament of true love and devotion.

She was the BEST big sister or “Sissy” her siblings could have asked for. She would drop anything at any time for one of them.

Ashley was a Christian and very strong in her faith. One of her greatest pleasures in life was to volunteer for Joyce Meyer Ministries which she did for over 10 years,

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 10 years, Daniel Sanford, of Lake Cormorant; her mother and step-father Janet and Jimmy Richey; her father & stepmother, Jim and Patti Anthony or “P”, as Ashey called her; five siblings: Mason Anthony (Shelby), Austin Richey (Molly), Alex Richey, Emma Bethay, and Connor Anthony; her maternal grandmother, Barbara Vance; her paternal grandfather, Jimmy Anthony; as well as many extended family members who adored her and many, many friends.

She will be greatly and profoundly missed by all.