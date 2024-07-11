Two killed walking on Hwy. 35N – Coroner working to identify Published 10:00 am Thursday, July 11, 2024

The men were killed early Thursday morning in Panola County when they were hit by a vehicle on Hwy. 35N near Sardis Lake Baptist Church.

Coroner Christopher Gulledge confirmed the deaths today, saying both victims are labeled as John Doe for now because he has yet to make positive identifications.

Gulledge said his office was called for one pedestrian death, but law enforcement officers found another body while he was en route.

Mississippi Highway Patrol has charge of the investigation because the incident happened on a state highway. The Sheriff’s Office will also assist.

Early reports said the driver of a truck that struck the men was on the scene and was questioned by officers. It is unclear whether that person was detained or had any charges at the time.

Gulledge said he expects to have the names of the deceased by Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.