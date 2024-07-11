Larry Lee Arnold, 84 Published 12:05 pm Thursday, July 11, 2024

Larry Lee Arnold of White Oak, Georgia, age 84, died on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

He was born on July 27, 1939, in Quincy, Illinois to the late Myrtle and George W. Arnold.

Larry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Larry was preceded in death by wife of 34 years, Ruthie Mae Arnold, and is survived by his brother James Arnold of Carpentersville, Illinois; 2 children – Teresa Lambert (James) of Pope, Mississippi and Lawrerence Arnold (Wendy) of White Oak, Georgia; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

He was most devoted and proud to be in the lives of his family and friends. He leaves behind those that will forever miss and love him. His 2 granddaughters Mary Allison and husband Tony Ackerberg Jr with their 2 daughters Anya and Remi; Amanda Nicole Arnold all of Woodbine, Georgia. His 3 grandsons Grayson(Sonny) and his wife Leigh Taylor Towles and their children, Madelyn and Jase; Gabriel and his wife Rylee Towles; Joshua Towles all of Batesville, Mississippi area.

Larry moved to Georgia from Batesville in 2010 after the passing of his wife. His hobbies were golfing and reading. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.