Coroner delays funeral services of house fire victims – Bodies of elderly Crowder couple will be sent for autopsy Published 12:01 pm Thursday, July 11, 2024

Funeral services for an elderly Crowder couple have been put on hold as investigators gather more facts about the house fire that took their lives Sunday afternoon.

Mary King and Nelson King died when their home at 131 Love Avenue burned. Coroner Christopher Gulledge said new information emerged earlier this week that left unanswered questions about their deaths.

Their bodies were initially released to Skeeter Robinson Funeral Home in Grenada before the Panola County coroner took the unusual action earlier this week.

“I called the funeral home and put a stop to services or any activity for now,” he said. “Our office will take them back into possession and they are going down for an autopsy next week.”

Panola County fire investigator Matt Hubbard worked the case, and his findings indicated that further forensic study of the bodies is necessary.

No one has been charged with arson, or any other crime, in connection with the case.

Skeeter Robinson Funeral Home in Grenada is the funeral home where the Kings’ remains were originally taken. The funeral home’s website does not list any information about the couple.