With good manners, one can fit anywhere Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, July 10, 2024

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

I’m excited about my co-writer this week. It’s a world traveler, Lynda Browning Davis.

She’s the very eloquent speaking, no pretense, lady that grew up in the Mt. Olivet

community. I interviewed Lynda on one of her many visits back to Mt. Olivet community.

She’s tall and portrays confidence, poise, self-assurance, grace, and composure.

Lynda was born on the Browning place on Easter Sunday April 6, 1947. She was the

third child of Horace Browning and Elizabeth Childs Browning. She has fond memories

of moving to the old Mt. Olivet teachers’ home when she was about 5 years old. The old

Mt. Olivet school was still standing but vacant. She and her siblings, Ann, Larry, Jane,

and Ricky spent many hours playing in the old building.

She graduated from South Panola High School in 1965. She has fond memories of Mr.

Joe Hamlin Principal, Mrs. Kyle Miller, Librarian, and Miss Erin Whitten as Latin teacher.

Lynda credits Latin as being the basis that helped her to read the menus in all the

foreign countries she visited.

After High School Lynda went to Memphis and worked at several jobs including, x-ray

technician, and telephone operator while attending Memphis State. She experiences

burn-out while trying to excel in everything. It so happened that three airlines were

advertising their flight attendant programs. She applied to Delta and was immediately

hired. This was the beginning of a 37-year relationship.

Lynda visited 27 foreign countries, including Russia. She explained to me that there was

always at least 3 or 4 LOD (language of destination) people on each flight. They were

always fluid in both languages.

Lynda has many outstanding memories of her 37 years as a flight attendant. She was in

Italy during 9/11. They were not allowed to leave the country, but the Italian people were

wonderful to them. They called their flight to London as, “walking across the pond” She

discovered that the treasured Waterford crystal that London was so famous for was no

longer made in London. Poland and Czechoslovakia have taken over glass blowing.

In private life one of the major highlights was that she was a delegate to the Republican

National Convention when Ronald Ragan ran for president, she got to meet both he and

Nancy. Apart from flying, Lynda was an avid tennis player and from there became a

runner, she ran the Peachtree 10k quite often.

Perhaps someday I can fill a whole newspaper with all the experiences that Lynda

shared with me on my visit Sunday. She has lived in Chicago, Texas and now is at

home in Atlanta. She makes a point to be at Mt. Olivet on the 4 th of July. She always has

peach ice cream from Georgia peaches.

For someone who has been all over the world, there are places that Lynda has never

been and would like to go. One is the Iceland Hotel, where everything is ice, even your

bed, but somehow is heated.

She would like to walk on The Great Wall, visit Moscow Bolshoi Ballet and Sydney

Opera house. She said that someone once told her that with good manners and proper

speech you will fit in anywhere in the world. Lynda is living proof of that statement.

Contact Donna at donnatraywickmusic@gmail.com