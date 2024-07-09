SP teacher wins top FFA Award Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Includes $2K grant for school

By Ian Sparks

Joshua Davenport, teacher of horticulture and agriscience at South Panola, won the MSAAE 2024 Outstanding Teacher award at the 91st Mississippi FFA state convention on June 11.

The convention was held at Davenport’s alma mater, Mississippi State University, where he received a Bachelors of Science and Masters of Science in Agriculture Education.

Davenport is a native of Louisville and has been teaching at South Panola since 2013 and is entering his 21st year as a teacher. With this award, Davenport will receive $500 with South Panola’s FFA chapter set to receive a $2000 award.

“It’s been a good year for me,” Davenport said. “I won a few awards, but it really all depends on the kids. If you like what you do, it makes it easy.”