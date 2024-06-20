Take time to pray for the youth Published 8:36 am Thursday, June 20, 2024

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

Sunday after leaving Church, I saw a child leaning up against the building, feeling out of place.

My thoughts were not of God, but weariness of that boy child. Evil came to mind, but I ask that those thoughts be removed from my mind. As I was driving away, that boy child stayed with me in my spirit.

The school lesson was about sweet, blessed rest. Matt 11:28-30 We sometimes forget that our youth carry a burden you cannot see. We must teach or say to our loved ones the rest that you seek, come from God. Remember the yoke that you carry can be released through the power of prayers.

Teach us to pray, as your burden gets lifted to high like you cannot use. Many of our young people lost trust in their ability to think beyond Facebook. Don’t trust in your righteousness and your ability to check all the boxes to live a holy life, trust in his. Trust in his sacrifice. His sinless blood, his spirit to give you rest. Take time to pray for our young people. They carry a heavy load you cannot see.

Lord lift me up, where I belong, so I may be joyous in my spirit, with you beside me as I move along. In peace we can lie down and dwell in safety (Psalm 9:8) For God is with us and he be our rest.

