Ronnie E. Chaney, 73 Published 11:33 am Thursday, June 20, 2024

Ronnie E. Chaney, a dedicated farmer known for his unwavering work ethic and kind heart, passed away at his home in Batesville on June 19, 2024. He was born on March 4, 1951, in Lambert to the late Henry Benson and Bertha Cannon Chaney.

A Memorial Gathering followed by a Memorial Service to celebrate Ronnie’s life will be held on Friday, June 22, at the First Methodist Church in Batesville. The gathering will begin at 10 a.m. with the service starting at 11 a.m.

Throughout his life, Ronnie found joy and fulfillment in working the land as a farmer. His passion for agriculture was evident to all who knew him, and his hard work served as an inspiration to many in the community.

In addition to his successful career as a farmer, Ronnie had a variety of hobbies and interests that brought him immense happiness. He particularly enjoyed watching and supporting his grandchildren as they played sports, spending time outdoors, and indulging in classic old western movies.

Ronnie will be deeply missed by his surviving family and friends, including his daughters Angela Chaney Hannaford (Steve) and Jessica Chaney of Batesville,; four grandchildren, Nolan Long, Chaney Beth Hannaford, Sara Henri Hannaford and Carli Chaney. He was also cherished by his deceased family members: sisters Carolyn Mills and Hazel Easley, and brothers Henry Chaney Jr. and Charlie Chaney.

Ronnie E. Chaney’s legacy of hard work, kindness, and love for his family will continue to live on in the hearts of all those who were fortunate enough to know him. May he rest in peace.