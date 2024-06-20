Property Transfers Published 8:48 am Thursday, June 20, 2024

Property transfers between June 3-7, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

First Judicial District

Paul T. Anders to Ricky Garrett and Brooke Garrett, Part of Lot 2 and Lot 4, Block 14, Town of Como, in Section 3, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Gina Stephens Dulin, Teresa Stephens Powell, and Wayne Stephens, Jr. to Gina Stephens Dulin, Tract 3, being a fractional part of Section 4, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Mark Long, Sr. to Melissa Diane Lyles, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Mark Long, Sr. to Melissa Diane Lyles, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 5 West, containing 3.0 acres, more or less.

Clarence B. King, Jr. and Elizabeth A. King, Trustees of the Clarence B. King, Jr. and the Elizabeth A. King Trust, dated December 11, 2013 to Donald Wayne Carpenter and Deborah Paine Carpenter, Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Barbara L. McCullough to John L. McCullough, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

James L. Goodnight, Jr. to Debra Lee Goodnight and Joshua M. Goodnight, Northeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 7, Range 7 West.

Gina Stephens Dulin, Teresa Stephens Powell, and Wayne Stephens, Jr. to Teresa Stephens Powell, Tract 3, being a fractional part of Section 4, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Foxtrot, LLC, Lot 7, Block N, Original Town of Crenshaw.

David Pascarella to Jay 10 Properties, LLC, A 14-acre part in the North Half of the Northeast Quarter, North of road, Section 30, Township 6, Range 9.