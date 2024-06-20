Panola County Jail Log Published 8:46 am Thursday, June 20, 2024

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

June 10

Willie B. Hayes, 8044 Sycamore Dr., Southaven, hold for U.S. Marshal Service.

Jocara Cealest Wicks, 2832B Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Shanite L. Westmoreland, 2435 Frederic Rd., Minter City, charged with shoplifting.

Timothy David Cunningham, 13355 Clifton Rd., Savannah, TN, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, no drivers license, and violation of the window tint ordinance.

Michael Brody Garst, 395 Thomas St., Savannah, TN, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, and held for the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections.

Leslie King Henry, 2168 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

June 11

Otis Darrell Sanders, 421 Alonzo Gipson Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI, no insurance, no drivers license, and reckless driving.

Jeremy Wayne Dillard, 59 Ramsey Circle, Sardis, charged with two counts of contempt of court.

Billy Joe Still, Jr., 105 Section Line Rd., Como, charged with driving while license suspended.

Ronald Edward Fowler, 255 Pollard St., Batesville, charged with simple assault and contempt of court.

June 12

Christopher Anthony Golden, 585 Perkins Ave., Crowder, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear.

John Kendrell Mister, 330 Ford Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Antonio Leshoun Mister, 230 Ford Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Deon Desha Smith, 3408A Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with receiving stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, and held on a bench warrant.

Christopher Ryan Clance, 23192 Hwy. 6E, Batesville, charged with parole violation.

Michael Maurice Archie, 1016 Division St., Biloxi, charged with shoplifting.

Perry Glen Zimmerman, 125 Walnut St., Oakland, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and open container.

June 13

Andreckius Ketron Henderson, 202 King St., Batesville, held for sentencing.

Tyler James Bell, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, held for Intervention Court.

Elvis Lovert Jones, 206 W. Lee St., Sardis, held for sentencing.

Robert William Corey Reid, 391 CR 115, Water Valley, charged with DUI (second), speeding, and no insurance.

Jeffery Lee Norwood, 101 Dora St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Samantha Rashad Patterson, 801 South Ave., Crenshaw, charged with simple assault.

John Mark Whittle, 14890 Hwy. 488, Philadelphia, charged with DUI and reckless driving.

LaCourteny Anishea Hughes, 206 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with conspiracy, aggravated assault, and shooting at a transportation vehicle.

Camron Jereel Sartin, 1278 Whitten Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

June 14

Tanana Conchanta Taylor, 2669 Kirby Rd., Memphis, charged with disturbance of the peace, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

June 15

Kendra Mitchell, 362 Hotophia Hill, Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Nathan Charles Johnson, 68 Randle St., Courtland, charged with contempt of court and conspiracy to commit murder.

Schmekia Nakiele Ellis, 2841 W. Hibiscus Ln., Memphis, charged with DUI (other).

Blake Aaron White, 104 Sunrise Cove, Batesville, charged with abuse of the 911 Emergency system.

Antonio Lee Butler, 2840 Egypt Creek Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI (other).

Richard Gene Wade, 3196 Latimer Rd., Horn Lake, charged with DUI, expired tag, and no insurance.

Terron Derrell Kinnie, 701 Shady Lane, Yazoo City, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply and failure to identify.

Thomas Garrett Newborg, 3292 Richland View Lane, Bartlett, TN, charged with DUI.

Charday Renae James, 800 Park St., Crenshaw, charged with DUI (other).

Vance Martin Holmon, 807 Lynn St., Somerville, TN, charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Joseph Trevor Vickers, 1156B Hwy. 311, Holly Springs, charged with DUI.

Jeremy Tyrone Kimp, 522 Sara Dickens Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Patricia Ann Gale, 331 Hightower St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Shanequa Lichelle Hardy, 471 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with driving while license suspended and held on a bench warrant.

Ashley Michelle Boyette, 250 Levee St., Crenshaw, charged with possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Tabarrous Deveontay Evans, 120 Magnolia Circle, Batesville, charged with failure to comply, no seatbelt, no insurance, and no child restraint.

Yuri Kyree Conley, 1210 Elm St., Lambert, charged with DUI (other).

Kerry Carter, 111 Hightower St., Sardis, charged with DUI (second).

Marquez Deondra Henson, 100 Aspen Ridge Dr., Oxford, charged with DUI (other).