Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 8:47 am Thursday, June 20, 2024

June 11

Jones St., 92 year old female has fallen and hit her head.

Draper St., 84 year old female with abdominal pain.

Oakleigh Dr., 72 year old female with difficulty breathing and chest pains.

Sardis Lake Dr., & Black Jack Rd., county requesting assistance for vehicle accident with entrapment.

Atkins St., Sardis, county requesting assistance with carbon monoxide alarm, delay of contact with Sardis FD and Como FD, volunteer Station 5 is en route but advised they have no carbon monoxide detector.

MLK Dr., 52 year old female with chest pains.

Public Square, female advises she has fallen and needs lift assist.

King St., caller advises there is a fire in the bushes.

Hwy. 6E., Circle K across from Popeyes, two vehicle accident.

June 12

Hwy. 35S near the city limits, hay baler is on fire.

Fisher St., wellness check performed, officer requesting EMS.

Fisher St., list assist needed.

Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, fire alarm keeps going off.

June 13

Crown Dr., GreenServe, pole on top of a vehicle, subject is inside vehicle.

Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, 75 year old male has fallen, lacerations to the face and head.

Corporate Dr., 69 year old male has vertigo, extended response time reported by ambulance, attempting to get mutual aid.

June 14

Tubbs Rd., 63 year old female with abdominal pain.

Hwys. 6 & 51, two vehicle accident.

Hwy. 6E, America’s Best Value Inn, 68 year old male with shortness of breath, Lifeguard has been toned.

Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, commercial fire alarm.

June 15

Eureka St., 72 year old male with chest pain.

Hwy. 6W, Boothe Event Center, 83 year old female has fallen due to heat.

Perkins Lane, structure fire.

June 16

Hwy. 6E, Circle K, across from Popeyes, two vehicle accident, no injuries reported.

Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, commercial fire alarm, clerk believes system is malfunctioning.

June 17

College St., Batesville Elementary, commercial fire alarm.

Westmoreland Circle, female subject needs lift assist.

Hwy. 6E, Lowe’s Home Improvement, 71 year old female has passed out in the garden center.

Eureka St., Elderly Apartments, 74 year old female needs lift assist.

Eureka St., 58 year old male with high blood pressure.

Patton Lane, unknown medical alarm.