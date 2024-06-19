South Panola students pick up FFA awards at State Convention Published 4:40 am Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Chrishon Ellis and Aubrie Johnson received their State Future Farmers of America degree at the 91st Mississippi State FFA Convention recently. The State FFA Degree is given to the top members of a State FFA Association. Ellis was also announced as the State Star winner in Agricultural Placement at the convention. That distinction is awarded to the FFA member with the top agricultural placement supervised agricultural experience in Mississippi. The member must demonstrate outstanding achievement, active FFA participation and an exemplary scholastic record.