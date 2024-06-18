Zucchini-Squash Casserole – Robert St. John recipe
Published 9:21 am Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Zucchini-Squash Casserole
2 TBL olive oil
1 1/2 pounds yellow squash, cut into 1 1/2 inch cubes
1 1/2 pounds zucchini, cut into 1 1/2 inch cubes
1 tsp salt
2 tsp Creole Seasoning
2 TBL unsalted butter
1/2 cup yellow onion, small dice
1/4 cup red bell pepper, small dice
1/4 cup celery, small dice
2 tsp fresh garlic, minced
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp black pepper
1/4 cup green onions, sliced thinly
1 TBL fresh basil, chopped
1/2 cup sour cream
3/4 cup smoked cheddar or provolone cheese, shredded
1 cups coarse unseasoned bread crumbs
1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated
1/4 cup fresh chopped parsley
2 TBL melted butter
Preheat oven to 400.
Toss the olive oil, cut squashes, first teaspoon of salt, and Creole seasoning in a large mixing bowl. Spread the squash onto a large baking pan and roast in the oven for 15 minutes. Remove the squash from the oven and place it into a colander. Gently press the squash to remove as much excess moisture as possible.
While the squash is roasting, melted the butter over a medium heat in a small sauté pan. Add the yellow onion, red bell pepper and celery and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add in the garlic, salt, pepper and green onions and cook for 3 more minutes.
Place the cooked squash, the onion mixture, fresh basil, sour cream and cheddar cheese and in a large mixing bowl. Use a rubber spatula or wooden spoon to gently fold the mixture together until the sour cream has been incorporate well. Lower the oven to 325.
Place squash mixture into a 2 quart baking dish.
Combine the bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, parsley and melted butter and top the casserole evenly. Bake for 20 minutes.
Yield: 8-10 servings