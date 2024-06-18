Zucchini-Squash Casserole – Robert St. John recipe

Published 9:21 am Tuesday, June 18, 2024

By Staff reports

Zucchini-Squash Casserole

 2 TBL olive oil

1 1/2 pounds yellow squash, cut into 1 1/2 inch cubes

1 1/2 pounds zucchini, cut into 1 1/2 inch cubes

1 tsp salt

2 tsp Creole Seasoning

 

2 TBL unsalted butter

1/2 cup yellow onion, small dice

1/4 cup red bell pepper, small dice

1/4 cup celery, small dice

2 tsp fresh garlic, minced

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1/4 cup green onions, sliced thinly

1 TBL fresh basil, chopped

1/2 cup sour cream 

3/4 cup smoked cheddar or provolone cheese, shredded

 1 cups coarse unseasoned bread crumbs

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1/4 cup fresh chopped parsley

2 TBL melted butter

Preheat oven to 400.

Toss the olive oil, cut squashes, first teaspoon of salt, and Creole seasoning in a large mixing bowl. Spread the squash onto a large baking pan and roast in the oven for 15 minutes. Remove the squash from the oven and place it into a colander. Gently press the squash to remove as much excess moisture as possible.

While the squash is roasting, melted the butter over a medium heat in a small sauté pan. Add the yellow onion, red bell pepper and celery and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add in the garlic, salt, pepper and green onions and cook for 3 more minutes. 

Place the cooked squash, the onion mixture, fresh basil, sour cream and cheddar cheese and in a large mixing bowl. Use a rubber spatula or wooden spoon to gently fold the mixture together until the sour cream has been incorporate well. Lower the oven to 325.

Place squash mixture into a 2 quart baking dish.

Combine the bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, parsley and melted butter and top the casserole evenly. Bake for 20 minutes.

Yield: 8-10 servings

 

