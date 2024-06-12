Panola County Jail Log Published 2:35 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

June 3

Antwiesha Twinae Miles, 105 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with felony false pretense.

June 4

Kamlya Ciera Griffin, 201D Leonard St., Batesville, charged with reckless driving.

Michael Howard Long, 3636 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, arrested on a child support lockup order.

Haniyah Avionce Stansberry, 418 Rice Dr., Lambert, arrested on a bench warrant.

Christina Laureen Willis, 12254 Hwy. 35, Batesville, charged with felony possession of a

controlled substance.

June 5

Corenda Laurene Kelly, 4758 Heather Row, Memphis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Alchello Demond House, 300 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, charged with embezzlement.

Sedrick Shantale Webb, 209 Draper St., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Demarcus Antonio Tribble, 415 Shaw Rd, Falcon, charged with possession of marijuana.

June 6

Brittany Sharee Jackson, 421 Dewberry St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Lyndon Mosley, Jr., 445 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jalisa M. Wilbourn, 24037 Hwy. 310E, Como, held for sentencing.

Jazmen Nicole Everett, 1850 Murff Dr., Grenada, charged with DUI (other).

Jennifer Diann Sena, 128 Forest Drive S., Sardis, charged with careless driving, no license, and

no insuranc

Melissa C. Sorrells, 18001 Hwy. 315, Sardis, held on a Drug Court detention order.

Chadwick W. Owens, 1863 Main St., Water Valley, held on a Drug Court detention order.

Kisharriqa Nikole Ruffin, 331 Sims Hawkins Rd., Sarah, charged with disorderly conduct/failure

to comply, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Laurella Strong, 114 Old Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Skylar Erik Weatherbee, 415 E. Main St., Lansing, MI, charged with shoplifting.

Paul Patrick Lantrip, 206 Court St., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

James Weley King, 3369 Henderson Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

June 7

Willie James Patterson, Jr., 1065 Smart Rd., Como, arrested on a bench warrant.

Terrance Dewayne Turmon, 250 Love St., Crenshaw, charged with contempt of court (Sardis

Municipal).

Houston Devante Burdette, 4917 Curtis Rd., Batesville, state inmate.

Jennie Marie Winters, 28550 Hwy. 32, Oakland, charged with contempt of court.

Marvin Latran Eckford, 18665 Hwy. 51, Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled

substance.

Robert Andrew Hudson, 11031 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with receiving stolen property.

Mary Hannah Edwards, 8235 Pope-Crowder Rd., Pope, charged with simple domestic violence.

June 8

Waller Charles Tunson, Jr., 171 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, held for investigation.

David Lee Flowers, 200 Fisher St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Jaketrar Teera Davis, 4827 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with simple assault.

Will Anthony Sanford, 511 Green Rd., Pope, charged with possession of a controlled

substance, possession of paraphernalia, and open container.

Nico Dwade Walker, 11A Otto Sanford Sub., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Michael Rudd, 1250 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI and careless driving.

June 9

Aaron Montez Poole-Sanford, 678 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of

disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Rodriquez Jose Villanueva, 492 Shady Grove, Sardis, charged with DUI refusal, careless

driving, no insurance, and no drivers license.

Jeremy Dale Parttridge, 717 Bowen Rd., Sardis, charged with felony domestic violence.

Jhon Carlos Pascacio, 25319 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with DUI.

Anthony Laketric Jones, 5924 Mt. Olivet Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI and child

endangerment.

Gerupcus Recarldo Keys, 155 MLK Jr. Drive, Batesville, charged with DUI (other), careless

driving, no insurance, and driving while license suspended.