Mary Ann “Jody” Byars, 65, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at her home in Batesville.

She was born on September 21, 1958, in Sledge, to the late Ralph and Mary Idell Moore Cox. Jody was a very dedicated Certified Nursing Assistant in many different nursing homes and later in home health.

Jody, as she was fondly called by her loved ones, had a passion for the outdoors and cherished moments spent fishing, gardening, and caring for animals like chickens and raccoons. Her love for nature shone brightly through these hobbies and interests.

Jody’s legacy of love and kindness continues through her surviving family and friends. She leaves behind her son, Kenneth Joe Byars (Cheyenne); her companion, Doug “Killer” Gant; her loving grandchildren, Cellie Gordon, Jamie Copeland, Kensley Byars, Laylah Byars, and Brentley Smith; her great-grandchildren, Audrey Copeland, Izzy Copeland, Renlee Dillard, Della-Jo Gordon, and Annie Ray Gordon.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by one daughter, Ida Williams; her sisters, Shirley Cox and Patricia Cox; and her brother Edward Lee Maynard.

Throughout her life journey, Jody touched the lives of many with her compassionate care and unwavering dedication to those in need. Her memory will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

The family of Jody will celebrate her life at a later date.