Breeze Finish Runners-Up Published 10:23 pm Tuesday, June 11, 2024

The Batesville Breeze finished runners-up in last weekend’s Batesville Bash tournament for Dizzy Dean All-Star Teams. The 6U team members are (front, from left) Sarah Lauderdale, Mabry Perry, Ellie Middleton, Hadleigh Harbour, Kallei Bell, Ayla Brown, (back) Kaycen Gammel, Ruby Jones, Denley Blake Brooks, Bella Houston, Braeleigh Moore, Karla Roden, and Eva Wade Aldridge. The girls will compete in the state tournament this weekend at J.P. Hudson Park in Batesville, and later in the Dizzy Dean World Series. (Contributed)